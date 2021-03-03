Hockey HIFK’s Michaela Pejzlová spent a three-point night when TPS crashed in the playoffs

“We were better at the time of the goal,” said HIFK head coach Saara Niemi in the semi-finals.

HIFK – TPS 3–0, wins 1–0

Helsinki IFK’s strong start and quick goals winged the team to victory in the women’s hockey league semi-final against Turku Palloseura.

HIFK won the match 3-0 and is one win away from the semi-finals.

Home team quickly escaped to a 2-0 lead in a match played at Malmi Ice Rink. First Emmanuelle Passard succeeded with a superiority in time 2.15, and in time 3.20 Karoliina Rantamäki added the lead to two goals.

“It was a tactical choice for us to put bangs on top. It helped us a lot: it triggered excitement and brought positive energy as well as faith in ourselves, ”said HIFK head coach Saara Niemi after the match.

In the second installment Miressa Mäkelä managed to shoot HIFK into the lead with three goals.

HIFK Czech striker Michaela Pejzlová captured the entry point for all three goals. In the third round, Pejzlová tried to finish the goal, but the TPS goalkeeper Isabella Laiho rejected the company.

HIFK scored Iina Kuuselan the zero game required 24 fights.

“The match was very fast. A lot happened and happened in both directions. TPS fought well, but we were better at the time of the goal, ”Niemi said.

Semifinals is played with the best of three system, so the series are on hold as early as Saturday. Third games will be played on Sunday if necessary.

“Certainly TPS will not give up but will be tough in the home hall. There’s a big trough that they know how to make good use of. Must be able to play close defense. That way, we can definitely create goal points, ”Niemi anticipates Saturday’s struggle.

Also Kiekko-Espoo started his playoff game with a win. The winners of the regular season from Espoo defeated Kuortane with goals 4–2. The most effective of the Espoo team was two goals and the other two scored Annina Rajahuhta. Both goals scored by Rajahuhta finished Emilia Vesa.

Kuko’s goalkeeper tells about the management of Kiekko-Espoo Emilia Kyrkön control rate. Kyrkkö stretched the puck on the road as many as 51 times.

Kalpa, who defeated Kärpät 3–2 and Ilves, who won HPK 1–0, also started the semi-finals.

The Finnish champion will be known no later than March 27. The finals and semi-finals are played with the best of five system, meaning winning the series requires three wins.