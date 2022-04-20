Hockey HIFK’s Matilda Nilsson was carried out of the trough on a stretcher in the Women’s League final – “Scary moments”

HIFK stretched the finals of the women’s hockey league, but the match was overshadowed by Matilda Nilsson’s bad injury.

Kiekko-Espoo – HIFK 3–6 (wins 2-1)

Puck-Espoo In the third final match of the Women’s League between HIFK and HIFK, there was a serious injury.

HIFK 25-year-old striker Matilda Nilsson was carried out of the trough on a stretcher when Kiekko-Espoon Emmi Rakkolainen took him from the back to the side.

The situation occurred in the third round of the match. Nilsson lay on the ice for a long time, and Rakkolainen flew from his tack to the shower.

Coach of HIFK Saara Niemi said the team was terribly terrified on the bench.

“Of course they are always scary moments. Fortunately, however, we received a comment that the legs are moving there, ”Niemi said.

Later during the game Nilsson was already walking on the edge of the trough on his own, but the going was quite painful looking. According to Niemi, he left the ice rink to see a doctor.

Teammate Julia Liikala said he had exchanged a few words with Nilsson after the game.

“No words came out of the mouth terribly. He was pretty broken and looking sad. But yes, he said he was fine on Saturday. Even if the places are shit, it’s ice, ”Liikala said.

The aftermath and disciplinary action of the Rakkola struggle is hampered by the fact that the situation was not reflected in the pictures on the hockey association’s criticized Leijona TV service. The coach of Kiekko-Espoo told about it Sami Haapanen.

“It’s not reportedly in the video that it’s interesting to see how they handle it.”

Playfully Kiekko-Espoo seemed to be plastering when the Women’s League championship trophy was brought to Tapiola Ice Rink. The championship was interrupted for the people of Espoo, but HIFK narrowed the series to 2–1 by winning 6–3.

The home team had a brilliant opportunity to reply as Nilsson received a high ball from the right, striking the ball in the air. The attacking star hit his racket wildly in the ice and rushed to pose his hands wide in front of the HIFK fans.

It soon became clear that the start of the shock was not just a start to the shock, as the difference tore to 0-3 at worst. The pressure space began to shine in the eyes of Kiekko-Espoo.

Coach Haapanen tried to awaken his team by giving responsibility to young players, such as the 17-year-old To Julia Zielinska. It retaliated, as the avid Polish immediately took two penalties.

“Taking Julia with it cost a couple of cools. He plays really hard and clearly went over the border. ”

Used to work effectively in Kiekko-Espoo Elisa Holopainen was close to waving the puck up to the judge’s head as he gave the rubber plate a little too much ride in frustration.

The home team managed to get back into the game, however Julia Liikalan, Emmanuelle Passardin and Michaela Pejzlovan the goals seal the victory for HIFK.

Espoon Tapiola’s training hall was wonderfully full of crowds on Wednesday when local enemies met. HIFK’s fan shirts disappeared from the streets of Helsinki with the men’s league team a couple of weeks ago, but thanks to the women’s team, the red had been dug even further into the spring.

Tapiola’s galleries were so full that some of the spectators had to watch the game from the loft at the end of the field. The audience was calculated to be 383.