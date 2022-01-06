Hockey HIFK’s Jere Innala started scoring and in the second installment the carousel started spinning

The World Cup player Roni Hirvonen was missing from the line-up.

Hockey Matches are canceled in the league, but the only fight of the Epiphany was played in Helsinki.

HIFK took a 1-0 lead from KalPa after a rather rare twist of about three minutes.

Jere Innala scooped in front of the goal Eetu Koivistoisen from the feed provided in the opening goal time 18.46.

In the second installment, the four-goal circus began when IFK first escaped to lead 3–0, but KalPa rose Aleksi Klemetin and Miikka Pitkänen paints to 3–2.

IFK leads 3–2 after two rounds. HS is watching the game.

Micke-Max Åsten took the reef and shot IFK’s second goal. Alex Broadhurst’s goal before the stadium passed a couple of times and the quick attack ended in a pretty hit.

In the match played in an empty ice rink, nice goals were forged, but Pitkänen’s direct shot to the back iron was the delicacies of the evening. The puck went so hard that it didn’t Michael Garteigilla had no chance of combating.

It is a pity that only a couple of journalists and a dozen NHL talent scouts sat in the auditorium. Pitkänen’s goal could have been presented to a slightly larger group.

In the first in the set, the home team’s quadruple started a long roulette at the KalPa field end, and IFK was able to exchange the number one rope for ice, grinding to the same extent. In the end, the carousel was rewarded with paint.

KalPa missed one long puck, but the team could not be replaced by the team.

Young Played in the World Cup Roni Hirvonen was missing from the IFK line-up.

An interesting turn took place on the goalkeeper side when Niilo Halonen had to play against JYP on Wednesday. The match was canceled, but Halonen was no longer against KalPaa.

Michael Garteig played for IFK’s goal, but only a 16-year-old goalkeeper promise Eemil Vinni sat in a beanie on a changing bench.