Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Hockey HIFK’s corona quarantine ended

March 30, 2021
in World
The next match is on the program after Easter.

Hockey The league team Helsinki IFK’s coronavirus quarantine has ended.

The team was quarantined for 14 days due to a coronavirus infection until March 27th. During quarantine, team members were tested four times and the team showed several further infections.

Players who escaped the infection have returned to practice on Monday, March 29th.

HIFK’s the next match is scheduled after Easter on Tuesday, April 6th. That’s when Oulu’s Flies arrive as guests.

HIFK’s previous match was on March 13, when they won SaiPan by 2-1.

