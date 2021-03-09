Hockey HIFK’s Alex Broadhurst settled against Tappara with extra time left a couple of seconds

The evening of handsome goals ended in favor of IFK.

Handsome The goal night at the Helsinki Ice Rink ended with HIFK’s victory over Tappara only in the last seconds of overtime.

Ville Leskinen served a great knuckle feed Alex Broadhurst, who fired directly at the goal of the puck past Christian Heljangon. Great paint, and especially the input that came into it.

IFK won the match 4–3 and continues to chase Luko, the top leader of the League.

Kristian Tanus took Tappara to the lead, but the acknowledgment came when the defender Johan Motin weighed in the handicap during the transferred penalty.

IFK began to shed Tappara from his heels when Henrik Borgström scored 2-1 goals for the home team at the end of the first set.

Borgström picked up the puck from the corner From Teemu Suhonen and curled up in front of the goal. On the next move, the puck was in the cage and the goalkeeper Christian Heljangon wondering.

IFK seemed to run away Juha Jääskän goal in the sixth minute of the second set, but Tappara would not have been worthy of his reputation if it had stuck in it.

Captain Tappara Jukka Peltola scored such a great spin finish that the star moment of the evening hit it. He finished the rest with a knuckle lift to the front top corner past Frans Tuohimaa.

Central striker Anton Lundell IFK was still absent. Lundell has not been able to play the Swedish EHT since the coronavirus.

Lundell has already missed 14 consecutive league matches due to national team games and the corona.