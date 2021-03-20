Hockey HIFK won the Women’s League bronze – Fanny Jalonen ended his career with a medal around his neck

Ilves fought again for a low goal match but was unable to score the necessary goals.

HIFK’s the women’s second league season ended with a bronze medal celebration. The team knocked down Ilves 2–1 in the bronze medal match.

Miressa Mäkelä fisted the winning goal of the people of Helsinki in a real playoff style. The hit in front of the goal was Mäkelä’s seventh in the spring. He was the best goalkeeper of his team in the playoffs.

HIFK central striker Fanny Jalonen, 31, ended his career with a bronze medal around his neck.

In his long career, Jalonen played the Finnish Championships in Kärpi, Jyväskylän Cats, HPK and HIFK. He won the Finnish championship in the HPK shirt in the spring of 2011.

In 13 years, the striker scored 299 regular season games and 70 playoffs. Abroad, Jalonen represented Linköping in Sweden and Stavanger Oilers in Norway.

The lynx’s playoff spring was unimaginable. At no time in seven matches did the team score or miss more than two goals in actual time. Anni Keisala again blocked 25 shots.