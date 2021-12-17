Hockey HIFK won the top two instant game and spend Christmas at the peak: “Now you have to live in the moment and enjoy every day”

HIFK and KooKoo, who are fighting for the top spots, played an accurate defensive puck in their last match before Christmas.

KooKoo – HIFK 1-2

Helsinki IFK will be able to spend Christmas as the league leader of the League. The matter was confirmed on Friday night when the team applied for a away victory against Kouvola, the top two in the series.

HIFK and KooKoo handled their last match before Christmas in a fast paced package. The match, which ended in a meager victory for the guests, was not the most eventful, and it barely took two hours.

“I realized it was a big game for both of us. Both protected their own goal and no free seats were given. Tight torque from centimeters at all times, ”HIFK captain Teemu Tallberg evaluates after the match for HS.

Last the rapidly deteriorating corona situation in the weeks has spread its nasty tentacles to league teams as well. Pori’s Aces said on Friday that its representative team has been diagnosed with at least 14 coronavirus infections. The Mikkeli Jukurei league crew was quarantined from the beginning of the week.

The situation was also evident in the arenas of the arena in Kouvola. Back in early November, HIFK’s visit drew more than 4,000 spectators, with only 2,347 people now witnessing the game, according to official announcements.

“However, there was a surprisingly good mood here. There was a feeling inside the trough, and it was also conveyed to the auditorium, ”Tallberg praised the Kouvola audience.

Opening lot played through in less than half an hour with no goals or penalties. With the paint of the guests Michael Garteig had to fight only once.

The record was finally recorded at 29.43 when KooKoo was put on a two-minute frost.

HIFK did not fail to take advantage of the special situation: Alex Broadhurst bait at just the right time for someone who has found space in the middle of the square Sebastian Dykille, who snatched the opening goal of the match with a direct shot.

Even in the third the round progressed almost a quarter without highlights until Garteig was finally overtaken for the first time. The Canadian’s dreams of the first tie of the season were ruined Kim Strömberg.

However, HIFK responded quickly and, like the opening hit, had a second-chain attacker. Tallberg fought for Dyki, who was left free of the rebound goal of the Broadhurst shot, who did not make a mistake from his open position but hit the last goal of the match.

“This was a good level increase from us compared to Wednesday’s game. I am pleased with the performance of the entire team, even though the goals hit our field today, ”Tallberg said.

Stay Koifola had HIFK’s last match before Christmas. According to the match program, the team is expected to return to real action on the day of killing, when it should be popped up in Lahti as an opponent of the Pelicans.

“Since the autumn, we have had a good upswing all the time. There have been a lot of successes, and the direction has been right all the time, ”Tallberg summed up the early part of his team.

Due to the ever-worsening corona pandemic, it is impossible to know what kind of spring and late season HIFK is facing.

“Now we have to live in the moment and enjoy every day what we are allowed to do. Yes, the readings are now quite high, and you never know when it will hit us, ”Tallberg said.