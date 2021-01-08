Hockey HIFK won by two goals – Joonas Lyytinen decided 36 seconds before the final buzzer

IFK, who took his third win of the season from JYP, played his previous match exactly three weeks ago.

HIFK – JYP 3–2

HIFK returned triumphantly from its three-week-long break when it knocked down JYP in its home court with a 3-2 hit.

The solution was triggered Joonas Lyytinen just 36 seconds before the final buzzer. Lyytinen immersed himself in the front corner of his ninth hit of the season Markus Ruusun next to the fin.

“It had a pretty long spin on us, we got a lot of situations. The guy was pretty passive, there was room in the top line and it opened up for me there. A small fake shot in the middle and a quick shot from the legs, then went in from the front corner, ”Lyytinen repeated.

“There will be games like this, too, and it’s important that we got three points drilled. Below is a long break, we have played for the last time before Christmas and trained a lot. ”

Season IFK, who won all three of their JYP matches, started their run with a snappy second-hand hit.

Ville Leskinen left the end of the puck Alex Broadhurstby input Teemu Tallberg guided from the front corner. The match was to Leskinen, who was injured in September the first of the season.

A 2-2 draw was fired between the b points Sebastian Dyk wearing a golden helmet Jere Sallinen preliminary work. Sallinen got the best scorer mark on his head when the stock market top Anton Lundell was missing from the assembly due to quarantine.

Lundell returned to Finland early on Thursday morning under 20s World Championship bronze medal around his neck.

JYPin goals were born for the Estonian striker Robert Rooban stage.

Rooba hit that at the end of the counterattack Niilo Halonen and 0-2 was created freely in front of the goal Jani Tuppurainen great feed.

The match was only the third for IFK in just over a month. The coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season in early December, after which games have been rarely played due to severe audience restrictions.

“Yes, of course, it takes a little time in the first games, and not everyone may be right about the first skate drawings,” Lyytinen said.

IFK in December he only played against Lukko (December 1) and SaiPa (December 18), which means that the JYP match was only his third in just over a month.

“It’s pretty little in this game today. I don’t remember because we would have played so little for this period, but the situation is what is in the world and in Finland, so we have to go with what is told, ”Lyytinen said.

If no new match transfers are seen in the next few days, IFK will play its next match on Tuesday as a guest of Mikkeli Jukuri.