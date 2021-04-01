Hockey HIFK will have to give up the league match next Tuesday – my corona quarantine has ended, but the players have not recovered

According to the rules of the league, HIFK will be marked as losing the Fly game.

Helsinki IFK will not be able to play the HIFK – Kärpät match marked next Tuesday. According to the league’s exception rule, HIFK will be marked as losing the match with goals 0–1, the league informs. HIFK players have coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease and have not recovered from play, even though the quarantine period has ended.

The league introduced exception rules during the season to ensure the season is played with certainty. On March 15, the League Board confirmed the rule that the Ranking will be determined on the basis of a point average, as matches marked with the quarantine time of the coronavir virus prescribed by the authorities will not be played.

However, according to the decision, after the quarantine period set by the authority, the matches can no longer be canceled, but the team must hand over the match to the opponent, and the team will be marked as lost 0-1, the League states in its press release.

“This is a really unfortunate situation, but we have to act according to commonly agreed rules and the match cannot be postponed or canceled. However, the health of the players is always a priority, ”commented the League’s Executive Director Arto I. Järvelä notes in the release.

The team may only surrender the match for a serious reason stated by the doctor without any other penalties.

HIFK’s the team was diagnosed with several coronavirus infections during March and the team was quarantined for 14 days. My quarantine ended on March 27th.

However, HIFK informed the League and Kärpi on Wednesday, March 31, that it would not be able to take part in the match against Kärppi scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, because HIFK had a large number of sick players and their recovery has not progressed so that HIFK will be able to play that match.

“According to the current assessment by the HIFK doctor, we will get a sufficient number of players back into the line-up by the end of next week. We cannot endanger the health of our players and therefore we will not be able to take part in the match next Tuesday, ”HIFK Sports Director Tobias Salmelainen notes in the release.