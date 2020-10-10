Hockey HIFK, who started strongly, froze in the face of fluctuating giants – however, Emil Bemström’s goal brought an extra time victory

HIFK’s disgust at Friday’s steaming was enough against Tappara in two strong installments. The dip in the last third limited the points pot to two.

Tappara – HIFK 2-3 (ja.)

HIFK’s the performance already promised more when two giants with a slightly uneven start to the league season met in Tampere. After Friday’s Flying Disappointment, HIFK’s grip on the game was in a completely different category, and during the first two sets, the white-shirted guests were ahead of the home team Tappara on both the ice and the scoreboard.

However, the versatility of Tappara’s opening and attacking game turned the line-up strongly against HIFK in the final round, and in the light of the events of the final round, the away team can be very pleased with the outcome of the match. The extra time winner hardly came as a surprise to many HIFK followers, as the NHL loan striker Emil Bemström ran away from the run to make his fourth hit of the season.

With the coronavirus prevalent, one of the most talked about themes in professional sports has been audience numbers. On Saturday evening, 3,489 spectators had arrived in Hakametsä, which means that about a thousand of the maximum capacity of the current restrictions remained in Finland’s oldest ice rink.

On Friday in their home hall a fierce defeat for the Flies the injured HIFK left the match strongly, and Tappara had difficulty getting the puck out of his defensive area. The pressure at the home end of the field increased Anton Levtchin a 2 + 10 minute penalty for back tackling taken before the middle of the first installment.

Tappara wasted his own situation on extra passes, and HIFK’s more straightforward game finally paid off at the end of the opening round. Alex Broadhurst threw a loose disc from the blue line towards the goal, and Juho Keränen excellent control along the way was enough to turn Broadhurst’s defensive performance into a goal pass to the opening hit.

HIFK doubled its lead immediately after the break. Arrived at the edge of the four-chain from the Mestis River Boys Teemu Väyrynen came close to putting the visiting team one up 8 minutes into the match, following a solo raid down the middle, but Tappara managed to tip the ball to a corner. Dominik Hrachovinan virtually impossible to stop.

Tapparalla there were great difficulties in getting his game to work, but like the quality team, it still managed to find a way around the match to narrow it down.

A penalty two minutes into the game gave the home side a chance at adding to the score, but an overconfident Levtchi shot the ball wide trying to put it away in the top corner. Charles Bertrandille. The Frenchman, who scored 32 goals in his best league season, did not miss the opportunity, but shot directly into the back corner. Frans Tuohimaan.

With the goal, HIFK still relied on Tuohimaa despite Friday’s fumbling performance. For the first 40 minutes, the Helsinki players got very quiet, until Tappara’s strong start to the final set brought him a lot of work. The initial spin culminated well in the classic Tappara superiority finish: Kristian Kuusela dropped from the edge of the puck down Valtteri to Kemiläinen, who continued across the field Michael Špačekille. The direct shot sank from the bottom front corner and the game was level again.

I play the positions of power were clearly reversed. In a tie, it seemed only a matter of time before Tappara would first take the lead. Dangerous targets were followed by long attacks, and always after a short pause, the orange avalanche progressed again towards the goal guarded by Tuohimaa. In the first two installments, Tuohimaa accumulated a total of eight fights, in the third 11.

However, HIFK withstood the pressure and one undercurrent, and got its own chance of superiority 40 seconds before the actual playing time ended. It didn’t produce a result yet, but in extra time Emil Bemström ran away with three against three to lift Hrachovina, who defeated Tappara’s goal 26 times.

With its extra time victory, HIFK continues the series in sixth place, although it has also played the most matches of all the teams in the series. The distortion will increase further on Tuesday, when the Ässät match played at the Helsinki Ice Rink is the only game in the league round.

