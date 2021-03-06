Hockey HIFK took the win again – The battle for the championship motivates the latest reinforcement David Bernhardt: “It feels like every game matters”

The Helsinki IFK overturned HPK in overtime in the face-to-face top two. The victory took it one step closer to league number one.

HPK – HIFK 1-2 (ja.)

Season The fifth third-way battle between IFK and HPK in Helsinki provided entertainment mainly for lovers of accurate defense and close pentathlon.

Friday IFK had overthrown the Flies Ville Leskinen hat-trick with 4-3 goals, but in the last match of the week, the goalkeepers were originally tight. A solution was sought in Hämeenlinna for an extension, which was resolved Sebastian Dyk just over a minute after the game Jere Sallinen serving.

“We showed mental strength, which I thought was the key to victory for us,” said the IFK defender David Bernhardt after the match to HS.

IFK: n head coach Jarno Pikkarainen noted that the evening was challenging as HPK defends closely and tenaciously.

“They messed up our rhythms, and offensive play was pretty fragmented. We couldn’t stay in the attack area on the puck for very long, ”Pikkarainen said.

“Sure, we didn’t give the Club terribly seats either, so the game went into that kind of fencing.”

Both goals are guarded by the teams’ second goalkeepers. To Niilo Halonen accumulated 18 fights at the IFK goal, the official brother Daniel Lebedeffille at the other end again 24 fights. For IFK-bred Lebedeff, the match was the first in the League in a month and a half.

HPK was one of the worst groups in the series for a long time in the early part of the season, but strengthening the defense has significantly improved the team’s grip. On Saturday, the two best teams in the series, measured by the fitness scales of ten matches, met.

After the match, Pikkarainen gave special praise to IFK, who has been playing for a long time at IFK and turns 41 at the end of April. To Markus Kankaanperä.

“The man is almost fifty years old and still manages to swing at this pace with the younger ones. A great player and a great man, ”Pikkarainen glowed.

HPK was missing another experienced player in Saturday’s match, the number one center leading the points exchange Petri Kontiola. IFK, on ​​the other hand, was still the number one center representing the younger guard on the sidelines after the national team assignment. Anton Lundell.

The absence of the attacking maestro was evident, as the first goal was only scored after 43 minutes of play with HPK’s fourth superiority. Also, the away team’s response came in overwhelming ten minutes later Jesse Saarinen threw the puck from the knuckle between Lebedeff’s legs to the finish.

The next hit was only seen in overtime. IFK’s Captain Jere Sallinen made his way through the middle and almost got one back when Sebastian Dykin tried to sneak the ball past the keeper.

The fourth David Bernhardt, who played for IFK, has found his place in the first pair Mikko Kousan next door. In the disc-skilled duo, the oversized but still very skating Bernhardt is left with a slightly more reassuring role.

“So far, everything has gone very well. It’s nice to play with the best defender in one of the series, ”Bernhardt praises.

Bernhardt moved to Helsinki at the end of February with a loan agreement from SaiPa for the rest of the season. Adaptation to the new team has been facilitated by Swedish teammates, striker Dyk who settled the HPK match and defender Johan Motin.

“They’ve been helping since day one. Of course, it’s easier to be able to speak your native language on a daily basis, ”Bernhardt said.

David Bernhardt succeeded in February against HIFK in a SaiPan shirt. Just over a week later, opponents at the time had become teammates.­

Of the residual sites the change of play to a top fight motivated Bernhardt, who managed to play 68 league matches at SaiPa.

“Playing is a lot more fun when the goal is championship and not just getting into the playoffs. It feels like every game means something that is played somewhere every day, ”Bernhardt said.

The difference between the second-placed IFK and Lukk narrowed to eight points when the Rauma team, who had already held the top spot in the series for a long time, lost their own match to the Pelicans. Both have 17 matches left in the regular season.

Next week, IFK will have three matches ahead. Rupeama starts on Tuesday in Töölö, when Tappara arrives as a guest of the red shirts.

IFK-minded was the cause of the celebration earlier Saturday, when the women’s representative team secured their place in the Women’s League semi-finals by knocking TPS straight with 2-0 victories.

