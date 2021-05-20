Hockey HIFK told about its new players: Luko star Eetu Koivistoinen will move to Helsinki next season

Koivistoinen, acquired by HIFK, won the playoffs in Luko’s shirt.

Lock won the Finnish Hockey Championship and was chosen as the most valuable player in the playoffs Eetu Koivistoinen will play next season at Helsinki IFK.

Koivistoinen, 25, who plays as a central striker, made a two-year contract with HIFK.

Koivistoinen won the playoffs by making 6 + 9 = 15.

Koivistoisen in addition, the goalkeeper moves into the ranks of HIFK Michael Garteig, defender Kasper Kotkansalo as well as attackers Otto Paajanen, Jere Innala, Roni Hirvonen and Otto Karvinen. Garteig’s contract is for one year, Innala’s 1 + 1 year and Hirvonen and Karvinen’s two-year.

Paajanen, 28, was the best player in the 2019 League playoffs at the HPK Championship Spring. He played for the 2019–2020 season at HIFK before moving to the Swedish league in Leksand. Innala, 23, is currently preparing for the World Championships with the Lions. He was also part of the HPK championship team in 2019.

Roni Hirvonen, 19, was part of the Finnish team that played in the World Championships for Youth. In the league, Hirvonen played in Ace, in whose ranks he scored 6 + 15 = 21.

Defender Kotkansalo also played in Ace last season. Otto Karvinen moves to Helsinki from Oulu Kärpi.

“We got it attached experienced winner types, leading players and young talent. We are looking for skill, character and mental strength and we believe that the team body has been successfully assembled, ”comments HIFK’s Sports Director. Tobias Salmelainen agreements on the club’s website.

“The players released today are versatile, play modern hockey and have a hard drive to get better.”