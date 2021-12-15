Hockey HIFK, the leader of the league, took on KalPalta, the home team’s performance was one of the most sleepy of the season

In the opening round, IFK scored only one shot per goal.

Helsinki IFK led the Ice Hockey League before meeting KalPa, but Wednesday night’s match became one of the most sleepy of the season for the home team.

KalPa won 3–2 in Helsinki, and certainly earned his points. A third-generation hockey player Konsta Kapasen the first goal of his league career was the winning match of the match in the second set in 38.21.

Full two batches of IFK sailed like lost. In the opening round, the team got one shot per KalPan goalkeeper Connor LaCouveeta.

In the second batch, the number of fights increased to five, but six fights in 40 minutes is very, very few. And all that was also seen in the IFK game. There was no rage or attempt to reward home viewers.

The first installment fell far short of IFK’s best performance and did not alleviate the situation Aleksi Klemetin made by KalPan. An easy shot slid too smoothly for the IFK guard Michael Garteigin behind.

KalPan’s second hit came after IFK’s Petteri Wirtanen lost at his own head start To Jaakko Rissanen. Small transfer and Benjamin Korhonen fired immediately – and sank again.

Korhonen’s goal came in 22.28, so there were almost two batches left, but it was difficult for the people of Helsinki to get the gas pressed to the bottom.

Gold helmet Eetu Koivistoinen brought two shrinking goals to one end of the home team, but the red shirts couldn’t get any closer.

Koivistoinen’s first hit showed glimpses of better. IFK newcomer Jesse Seppälä contracted behind the goal and finally got it Juha Jääskän with the entry point to Koivistoinen’s finish.

Kapanen’s air-guided goal was briefly viewed from the video until the start moved to the center circle: 1–3 to KalPalle, and the league’s No. 1 team began to sink into the bridge.

The goal was Kapanen’s first in the league career, and the ventilation also gave a hint of it.

Jesse Seppälä, 19, received his league baptism against KalPaa. Seppälä has grown up in Espoo, but has played in IFK’s A-youth this season and last season.

In the junior series, Seppälä has almost accumulated points. The goals in this season’s 22 junior series didn’t turn into the first league hit of his career in at least the first two sets.

Seppälä got involved in the toughest mouth of the evening when he took Jaakko Rissanen’s racket into his armpit and fell over it with exaggeration. Rissanen got second, got nervous and took over for ten minutes. In addition, on the KalPan bench, emotions surfaced and another two minutes came on.

Koivistoinen narrowed the shot to 2–3 with a shot from behind, but there was a bit left.

In the first meeting between HIFK and KalPa, the people of Kuopio won 4–3 victory goals at home.