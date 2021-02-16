Hockey HIFK sobbes in the puck league ineffectively against SaiPa

SaiPalta was discarded one goal in the second set.

Helsinki IFK is a weird team. It toppled a hard-working Tappara in Hakametska last weekend, and now IFK is whining completely lost its power against SaiPa.

The IFK and SaiPa Hockey League match will be recorded in the second round break with a score of 1–1.

In the second in the installment, SaiPa even took the game to the long tows. The skill level of the team is so low that even a hard thump didn’t even lead to decent finishers.

It was also difficult for IFK. The Stadians tried to get some kind of patterns created, but they just didn’t show up.

The first set had 31 seconds left as the puck bounced like a wheel of fortune in front of IFK’s goal. The puck got Joni Nikon knee pad bounce and ended David Bernhardtin on the shoulder of the racket and from there one touch to the finish.

The situation came so unexpectedly that the spectators of the ice rink would have been amazed if they had been present,

Injuries suffered Jesse Saarinen was building and even feeding IFK leveling paint and eventually did it himself. The loose disc remained rotating Matej Tomekin next to the equipment and Saarinen was the first to notice the black tile.

The finish was the first of the season for Saarinen, and certainly a great relief and a sign that more could come.

Saarinen’s goal came at the very beginning of the second batch.

In the second batch, SaiPalta rejected a paint whose reason for rejection was not easy to understand. Through the skate, the puck went to the finish, but no kick was given.

