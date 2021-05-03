Hockey HIFK slammed its lead on new faith in the game of destiny, semi-final set with a break for TPS

TPS relies on the configuration that has worked so far.

Helsinki IFK will spin its chains new when it faces the Turku Palloseura hockey League semi-finals on Monday.

TPS won in Turku on Sunday and took the lead 2-1 in the match series. When three wins are required for the continuation place, there will be a series break for TPS in Turku on Monday.

Henrik Borgström has so far led the number one chain, but Anton Lundell take his place. Borgström moves to the middle of the third.

In the new version, the captain plays on the outskirts of Lundell Jere Sallinen and Ville Leskinen, which the coaching team seems to trust. The widow has not yet reached her level and the statistics are shouting a round zero.

Borgström led by a third play Jesse Saarinen on the left and Juha Jääskä right.

Alex Brodhurst’s runner-up remains the same. They play on the sides of the chain Teemu Tallberg and Sebastian Dyk. Similarly, Nelonen continues in the old patterns, where Miro Väänänen the piers are Micke-Max Åsten and Juho Keränen.

There is a small filing in the defense. Rony Ahonen moves to the seventh pack and Eero Teräväinen rose Ville Varakkaan in pairs. Frans Tuohimaa continue with paint.

TPS: n the top fields remain the same and Juuso Pärssinen leads to one and Ruslan Ishakov from the second. Juhani Jasu and Petteri Wirtanen bear responsibility for the triple and quadruple chains.

Keeper Karri Rämö has played excellent in the semifinals against IFK and he continues between the poles.

TPS and HIFK will meet in Turku on Monday at 4 pm. In Tampere, Tappara and Lukko will face each other at 4 pm. The match series will be interrupted for TPS and Luko. Telia TV and Cmore show the matches live.