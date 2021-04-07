Hockey HIFK returns on Friday from the coronary discourse to the real action: “With these prospects, it looks like we will get the full lineup”

HIFK’s men’s hockey league team will play against Pelicans on Friday according to the match schedule, confirms sports director Tobias Salmelainen.

Coronavirus pandemic The Helsinki IFK, devastated by Helsinki, will return to the trough in the men’s hockey league on Friday. The HIFK team was diagnosed with several coronavirus infections during March, and the team has not played a game since March 13th. On Friday, HIFK will meet the Lahti Pelicans at home.

“There will be a game on Friday,” confirmed HIFK’s sports director Tobias Salmelainen on Wednesday to BTI.

The HIFK team was quarantined for 14 days due to a coronavirus infection until March 27th. During quarantine, team members were tested four times and the team showed several follow-on infections. On Wednesday, March 31, HIFK had to notify the hockey league that it will not be able to play against Flies on April 6.

“According to the current assessment by the HIFK doctor, we will get a sufficient number of players back into the line-up by the end of next week. We cannot endanger the health of our players and therefore we will not be able to participate in the match next Tuesday, ”Salmelainen commented on HIFK’s in the bulletin 1st of April.

In accordance with the exception rules of the hockey league, HIFK suffered a handover loss from the Fly game scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, HIFK published pictures of team drills on social media, and according to Salmelainen, there are already a sufficient number of players on foot by Friday.

“With these prospects, it looks like we’ll get the full lineup on Friday. We have a day off with the team today. I would believe that tomorrow we will be able to train with the line-up, what the game requires, ”Salmelainen said.

Friday after the match, HIFK will face Pelicans again on Saturday in Lahti. According to HIFK’s press release last week, the return of players to full training will take place according to a precise protocol, where after sufficient recovery time and comprehensive examinations, the players’ workload can be increased step by step in a controlled manner. However, the pace of the league does not give grace or a light return to everyday life.

“It’s a tough set. What I am with the doctors we talked to, so it’s a tough start, but just need to carefully monitor the situation. However, health goes first, ie if there are any indications (of overwork) then of course we react to it, ”Salmelainen said.

Despite a tough return, HIFK has not expanded its player range with its own junior players. According to Salmelainen, the reason is clear.

“Our juniors haven’t played since the end of November and were allowed to practice as a team on the ice for one week after that. They haven’t even gotten to practice, ”so it would be pretty challenging to suddenly raise players from there to the playing lineup.