Hockey HIFK returned to the pitch victorious – Sebastian Dyk and Teemu Tallberg, who celebrated the milestones, were the strong men of the team that played in the special shirts.

IFK have beaten the Pelicans this season in all three encounters. The teams will play their last mutual match in the regular season as early as Saturday.

HIFK – Pelicans 3–2

HIFK returned victoriously to real action in the Ice Hockey League on Friday after a four-week-long break after the team knocked down the Pelicans in their home pitch with a score of 3–2.

The powerhouses of IFK, who played in Tillsammans special shirts emphasizing community, were attackers celebrating milestones. Sebastian Dyk and Teemu Tallberg, whose statistics included paint and paint supply.

Dyk, who played in the Hundred League regular season game, skillfully guided Tallberg’s pass to the front corner of the Pelicans goal and was paving the way for Tallberg, who had completed 400 regular season games.

The scorer was Pelicans Patrik Bartošákin behind Tallberg’s foot Eero Teräväinen after the shot. A similar hit arose as well Juho Keränen from the shot as the puck bounced to the finish Miro from Väänänen. Both paints were approved after video inspection.

A gold helmet that laid the groundwork for IFK’s opening paint Alex Broadhurst left the trough at the end of the second batch Antti Tyrväinen after tackling, and did not return to the fight in the final installment.

About the coronavirus recovered super promise Anton Lundell played his first league game on Friday in more than two months. Lundell, 19, got the coronavirus in his Lions debut in the Swedish EHT tournament.

IFK was hit by IFK in mid-March after a SaiPa game. Six players were missing from that lineup on Friday: defenders Joonas Lyytinen and Miro Karjalainen as well as attackers Jere Sallinen, Rasmus Heljanko, Elis Hede and Terry And.

The head coach was also on the side Jarno Pikkarainen and coach Kari Kalto, which, according to the club, were convalescent. IFK was played on Friday Joonas Denmark and Jan Lundell.

IFK will play two more matches in the regular season. On Saturday, the team will meet Pelicans in Lahti and on Tuesday in Sport’s home hall.

