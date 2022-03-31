Hockey HIFK recalls Roope Taponen from Kiekko-Espoo – few people know that Taponen also defeated in Imatra’s Ketterä jersey this season

The 21-year-old goalkeeper is IFK’s second goalkeeper on Thursday night.

Hockey Helsinki IFK, which is fifth in the league’s regular season, has made two changes to its line-up before Thursday’s semi-final match against the Turku Football Club.

Keeper Roope Taponen returned to his contract club for the rest of the season at the Mestis Society in Kiekko-Espoo and replaces him as a second guard Eemil Vinnin. Taponen, 21, has also acted as IFK’s hatchback in the regular season.

Taponen has played in the League this season as a loan player in Tampere’s Ilves. The balance of the five matches played is a rejection percentage of 87.16 and the average number of goals scored per match is 2.77.

Most of the passes have been spent in Mestis’ Kiekko-Espoo, where he was the best goalkeeper in the regular season, both in terms of the average number of goals conceded (1.91) and the percentage of defenses (93.02).

Taponen played 25 matches in the regular season of Mestis, one of which started in Imatra ‘s Ketterä jersey.

Kiekko-Espoo traveled to Imatra on March 9, but forgot their away shirt in Espoo, so Taponen and the rest of the Espoo team wore Ketterä’s white away shirts for the first two sets, which are also visible in the match. in the compilation video.

Kiekko-Espoo got their own shirts in the third round and won the match in extra time 5–4. Ketterä played the whole match in his blue home shirt.

Another change is related to pakistani. Rony Ahonen returns to the lineup and takes his place in the third pair of the overtime settler of the previous match Miro Karjalainen from the farm. Sam Jardine falls from Ahonen’s path outside the lineup.

The HIFK and TPS semi-finals will be 1-1 after two matches. The semi-finals will be won with four wins.