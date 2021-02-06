Hockey HIFK played more than 147 minutes without a goal, and on Saturday, one hit was enough to win the game

The goal shot by Juha Jääskä was checked in the video. The hit was worth three points on Saturday.

HIFK – HPK 1–0

Striker Juha Jääskän the goal scored by HIFK ended the goal over seven goals. Jääskä’s hit guaranteed HIFK three points when HPK fell 1-0 in Saturday night’s League fight.

HIFK’s previous hit came in a Lock encounter played a week earlier at 21.37 when Teemu Tallberg broke Lukon’s goalkeeper Lassi Lehtinen nollataian. After that, HIFK lost to Kalpa on Friday without scoring a goal. Jääskä’s hit against HPK came in 48.49.

The interval between two consecutive HIFK League goals was 147.12, just over seven minutes over seven innings.

“A little more is cursed than usual. The game itself has been good, even if it doesn’t count. Even if there are no goals, they try to play and build places in the same way, ”Jääskä said about the game during the goal-free period.

I’ll stay the hit was born with a shot that left after a long skate. HPK goalkeeper Eetu Laurikainen lost his balance in the collision with HIFK’s defender in front of the goal Mikko Kousan with. HPK challenged the goal, but the verdict did not change.

“When I saw the situation on the screen, I believed the paint would be accepted. But I thought my luck would not be accepted, ”Jääskä said.

I’ll stay in addition, HIFK’s heroes included a goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaa, which convincingly rejected HPK ‘s few dangerous attempts. Only 12 fights were required for the zero game on Saturday.

HIFK head coach Jarno Pikkarainen estimates that HIFK improved its grip after a weak first batch. The score was satisfactory after a wet start.

For HIFK, the match was the 30th of the season, which means that the regular season is now halfway for Helsinki residents. Leaving for the latter half, HIFK has a pile of 53 points, and the team battles for positions near the straight playoff spot. After Saturday, the ranking is sixth in terms of points and seventh in terms of points average.

“The start was challenging for us. There were a terrible number of injuries, and the game broke down through it. Then it is improved and a little quietly sneaked upstairs. The piece has been quite long, has been played at a low pace. If 30 games have now been played in four months, then the next is 30 games in two months. We are in good monitoring stations, ”Pikkarainen summed up the first half of the regular season.

HIFK got a winger back in the match Jesse Saarisen. Saarinen was injured at the end of October and was only able to return to the games more than three months later.

HIFK and HPK will meet again on Tuesday in Helsinki.