Hockey HIFK opens its puck season in Jyväskylä on Friday night: Finland’s puck promises in number one chains

HIFK’s number one chain is led by Anton Lundell, while JYP gives Brad Lambert a place in number one.

Hockey The league will spin up for most teams on Friday night as the series plays a six-match round. In the first game on Thursday, Oulun Kärpät won the Hämeenlinna Ball Club 4–2.

Helsinki IFK will play against Jyp on Friday in Jyväskylä. IFK attackes in the middle Anton Lundell. Lundell is the number one name for Finnish players when the NHL holds a booking event for young players next week. Lundell’s sides are attacking Elis Hede and Sebastian Dyk.

JYP has only raised its 16-year-old to its number one age group Brad Lambertin. Lambert, one of the biggest promises on the Finnish disc, still represented the Helsinki club last season, but moved to Jyväskylä in the spring. 16-year-old Lambert plays in the same chain in the evening with a 38-year-old Jarkko Immosen and 40 years old Jani Tuppurainen with.

HIFK said on its website during the match also from their absences. The toughest team is cut by the striker Ville Leskinen injury. The widow is said to be on the sidelines for 2-3 months.

The other matches on Friday night are Ilves – SaiPa, KalPa – Jukurit, Lukko – Tappara, Pelicans – Sport and Ässät – TPS. All matches start at 6.30pm

The configurations of the JYP – HIFK match can be found on the League website from this link.