Hockey HIFK measures its level in the Champions League against the reigning champion

The Frölunda Indians have won the CHL twice in a row. In total, the Swedish club has four championships.

Hockey HIFK, who won bronze in the league, will face Frölunda Indians, the reigning champion of the CHL, the hockey champions’ league.

The Swedish club has won CHL twice in a row in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The 2020-21 season went unplayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Frölunda, IFK will receive ZSC Lions from Switzerland and BK Mladá Boleslav from the Czech Republic.

“Against tough gangs right from August,” IFK commented lottery results on their Twitter account.

Frölunda’s SHL season, which won a total of four championships in the CHL, was not a success, as the team’s seventh-placed team stand in the way of Rögle BK, who eventually won silver in the quarterfinals.

SM gold The Rauma Lock will face German Adler Mannheim, Swiss Lausanne HC and Welsh Cardiff Devils.

The silver team Turku Palloseura will receive Vaxjö Lakers, who won the Swedish championship, Sparta Prague, who won the Czech Extraliga regular season, and Pinguins Bremerhaven, Germany.

The block opponents of Tampere’s fourth-placed Tappara are German champion Eisbären Berlin, Swiss HC Lugano and Swedish Skellefteå AIK.

On Wednesday valued A total of 32 teams will play in the early blocks of the CHL, divided into eight blocks of four teams.