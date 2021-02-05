Hockey HIFK lost in Kuopio for the first time in more than three years: “It is not enough to get goals”

IFK missed a goal for the third time this season.

KalPa – HIFK 4–0

HIFK made a wasted trip to Kuopio on Friday for the first time in more than three years, when KalPa, ravaged by injuries, twisted the full score of 4–0 from its guests.

IFK last lost in Kuopio on January 20, 2018. With their loss on Friday, the team fell outside the top spruce of the Hockey League for seventh.

IFK crashed in Kuopio for a poor finish. The team fired 66 times and forced the KalPa guard Eero Kilpeläinen stretch in front of their zero game for 32 fights. KalPa, on the other hand, used their seats very effectively.

“It’s not enough to get goals. The puck has to get there all the way to the net: that’s what decides in this game, ”IFK defender Rony Ahonen said.

Ahonen climbed into IFK’s playing pack spruce after the initial warm-ups when an injured power defender in mid-January Joonas Lyytinen couldn’t even play.

“It was no shock, as the game is being prepared as normal. I got info that we’re going with six and it’s cool, ”Ahonen, originally marked as the seventh defender, repeated moments before the match.

Sword scored as early as 13.31 when the puck flew in the goal crowd in IFK defender Mikko Kousan through the foot. A hit resulting from force majeure was marked at the corner of the goal Aapeli Räsänen.

Benjamin Korhonen (2–0) struck Niilo Halonen behind the first hit of his career and under duress escaped Henri Knuutinen season opener (3-0). Knuutinen has played 92 regular season matches in the League and scored all three of his league goals for the IFK network.

Halonen’s statistics did not include any fights in the second installment and only seven in the opening installment. In the final batch, IFK’s goal was ordered Frans Tuohimaa, who blocked seven shots and let behind Kai Kantolan hit by force majeure.

The KalPa game was IFK’s third goal of the season. The team was also reset at the beginning of December in Rauma and at the end of January in Turku.

IFK will continue his games on Saturday with a home game against Hämeenlinna Ball Club, which is in the last place in the League. The teams will also meet in Helsinki on Tuesday.

“Now good feedback, safka and energy to face and towards tomorrow. There is no need for either of these recipes, ”Ahonen said.