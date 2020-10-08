Hockey HIFK introduces a mask compulsion in the hockey league, the practice is already taking effect against Kärppi

Until now, there has been a strong recommendation.

Helsinki The IFK hockey league team no longer goes on the recommendation line. IFK will introduce a face mask from Friday, when the team will face Oulu Flies in the top match.

Everyone Those arriving for the HIFK match must wear a mask, but the club will ease the situation by distributing masks through the hall doors.

It has now been determined very precisely in which ice rink you can move and to which area your own admission ticket entitles you. The hall has not been able to tour around this season and has not been able to wander very extensively from place to place.

“This practically doesn’t cause a significant change for us, as almost all spectators have used face masks on their own initiative in previous games of the season. A big thank you to all our supporters, ”says HIFK’s CEO Jukka Valtanen said in a club press release.

Especially in IFK’s famous fan stand, the masks have been in very active use.

In hockey clubs there have been many coronavirus infections this fall, and IFK has not escaped as a companion. There has been an infection in the IFK B-youth team.

HIFK will meet the Flies on Friday at 6.30pm. Telia TV and C More show the match live.