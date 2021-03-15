Hockey #HIFK #hockey #league #team #corona #infection #operations #suspended

SaiPa was also quarantined for two weeks.

Helsinki The IFK hockey league team has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection and the entire team has been quarantined, IFK said on its website.

The infection was diagnosed on Sunday and the team has been quarantined by the HUS Infectious Disease Authority.

Quarantine means that all IFK League matches from this period have been postponed to a later date. The team’s operations are also suspended.

IFK encountered SaiPa in Lappeenranta last Saturday and SaiPa was also quarantined. SaiPa’s matches have also been postponed and suspended, as with IFK.

IFK plays a very strong regular season and is second only to Rauma Luko.