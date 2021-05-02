Hockey HIFK head coach Jarno Pikkarainen before the fourth semi-final: “Tomorrow we will run a half marathon, and if it is sunny, we will get some sea air”

The team needs more intellectual resources and more pressure.

Helsinki IFK head coach Jarno Pikkarainen was scanty after the third semi-final of hockey. TPS hit Turkuhalli on the board 3-0 and moved to a 2-1 lead in the games.

“Disappointed feeling about both the result and the performance. Yes, we need to be able to tear more away from ourselves at the individual, pentagon and team levels, ”Pikkarainen said remotely from Turku.

IFK considered the first round of the match to be goal-free, but the second turned the sled for the people of Turku. Lauri Pajuniemi and Juuso Pärssinen shot the first two goals of TPS with spectacular hits. The solution began to loom at the same time Karri Rämö kept zero on the board.

Pikkarainen said the Sunday encounter was a little calmer in tempo than the two Stad encounters.

“In a way, it shows that a lot has been played. Tearing up human resources is needed tomorrow [maanantaina] more and it will be. ”

With IFK there are a large number of top attackers who are not on their own level and do not get the power out.

“It’s not a good thing, but the biggest thing is to have the mood to play tomorrow that will give these top guys a chance to succeed. It is precisely from the spiritual side of the source that we are able to tear more away from ourselves. ”

Pikkarainen stressed that he does not snatch his players’ grips in the media, even though the lean powers of many players are known.

Nothing surprised IFK in playing TPS, on the contrary: “Tepsi has been quite as expected.”

TPS: n and the fourth match of the IFK semi-finals will be played right after Monday afternoon, so there isn’t much time for changes.

“Tomorrow morning we will run a half marathon and then have a meeting at two and be ready.”

Do you pull the banks of the Aura River long?

“Yes, and if it’s sunny, you’ll get a little sea air.”