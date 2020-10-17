Hockey HIFK has huge injury concerns and the opening round was gloomy again: Jukurit escaped to lead by three goals

Vitali Abramov, Jukurien, who started strongly in the League, scored two goals in the first round.

Opening lot was gloomy for Helsinki IFK for the second day in a row in the Ice Hockey League. On Friday, Rauman Lukko escaped to lead by three goals in the first 20 minutes, and on Saturday in Mikkeli, the home team Jukurit is also in a 3–0 lead against IFK after the opening round.

The match in Mikkeli started at 5 pm.

Jukurien Vitali Abramov scored the first two goals of Jukuri. Abramov’s first shot hit the post. In the second goal, Abramov was sharp in the goal area and put a rebound goal in the middle of the three IFK players.

Jukurien scored the third goal Teemu Pulkkinen.

Abramov is an NHL player playing on a loan agreement in Mikkeli, who played his first game in Jukuri on Thursday. Against an ace, Abramov scored two goals, so the Russian striker has scored four goals in his first four League leagues.

HIFK is currently suffering a severe injury. As many as 13 HIFK players are currently injured. In Friday's Lockdown, three new players were on the injured list.