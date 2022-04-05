Hockey HIFK has a good start, situation 0–0, Kärpät leads Ilves with a goal made yesterday – HS follows the puck evening moment by moment

HIFK and TPS meet in Helsinki, Kärpät and Ilves in Oulu and KooKoo and Jukurit in Kouvola. Matches started at 6.30pm.

Hockey The league will play three semi-finals on Tuesday. All match series are interrupted, so the teams that make it to the semi-finals with Tappara can survive the evening.

HIFK’s season, which is fifth in the regular season, is interrupted on Tuesday night in Helsinki. The victory is known for the stretch of the semi-finals to the seventh match, which will be played on Wednesday in Turku. The loss, in turn, would mean a summer holiday for IFK and a place in the top four for TPS.

The sensational team Jukurit of the season is at a loss from the summer holidays. KooKoo, who finished eighth in the regular season, started the semi-finals with two wins and also took the fifth match in his name. After leading two away kidnappings, it leads a series of 3 to 2 victories and got its first match ball in its home hall on Tuesday.

The most special starting points on Tuesday will be seen in Oulu, where the match that started on Monday at 6.30 pm was resumed on Tuesday at 6.30 pm. At the start, the game clock shows 10.12 and the scoreboard reads 1–0.

The flies led the fifth semi-final Saku Mäenalasen by hitting 1–0 when the ice of the Raksila ice rink failed and the match could not be resumed after a long break. The match series is interrupted for Ilves.

HS watches the matches of the evening moment by moment. Tracking can be found at the bottom of this story.