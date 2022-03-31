Hockey HIFK has a goal-free opening round, Tappara leads Lukko – HS follows the playoffs of three matches moment by moment

HIFK and TPS will leave on Thursday in a tie 1–1.

Hockey The league playoffs will continue on Thursday with three semi-final matches starting at 6.30pm. HS follows the hot disc night moment by moment.

Helsinki IFK is traveling as a guest of the Turku Palloseura. The victories of the match are exactly 1–1, while TPS won 2–0 in Turku on Sunday and IFK 4–3 in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Fifth in the regular season, IFK has made two changes to its line-up. Keeper Roope Taponen returned Mestis Society from Kiekko-Espoo for the rest of the season. He replaces the young man as the second guard Eemil Vinnin.

Another change is related to pakistani. Rony Ahonen returns to the lineup and takes his place in the third pair of the overtime settler of the previous match Miro Karjalainen chest. Sam Jardine falls from Ahonen’s path outside the lineup.

Thursday’s other matches will be played in Mikkeli and Tampere. Jukurit, the second in the regular season, is in a tough place, as KooKoo is already leading the series 2–0. The winner of the regular season, Tappara, and the reigning champion Rauma Luko are in the situation 1–1.

The place in the semi-finals comes off with four wins.

