Hockey HIFK goalkeeper Niilo Halonen blocked the top game, but Luko’s lead remained unattainable

The substitute home team missed the bottom line in the first set.

Helsinki IFK fought valiantly against Lukko in the hockey league, although he had to bow to a meager 2-3 loss.

The lock nailed three goals in the first set and even played with deputy IFK. It was as if the match was over, but the goalkeeper Niilo Halonen helped with their counterattacks according to the home team in the game.

Joona Luoto and Joonas Lyytinen helped with their goals according to IFK, but time on the clock ran faster than the home team’s letter. The lock had run away.

Halonen only joined the second installment when Frans Tuohimaa started and all the goals went to him.

IFK’s struggle was handsome, given that more than a dozen players were missing due to various injuries.

Defender Mikko Kousan took a cool time in 8.19, but the team survived. However, the rotation of the lock remained on and eventually the triple chain Vasek Pospisil riveted the opening paint.

Kousa got hit enough to limp into the locker room and not sink into the ice box. Fortunately for IFK, he was able to return to the second installment, but it remained. The third would have been of use to Kousa, but he did not come back.

Aleksi Saarela showed just over two minutes before the end of the batch how the wrist shot goes like Dad Pasi Saarelan taught. Accurate and hard-going strike surprised Tuohimaa.

There was only 36 seconds left in the opening round when the defender Vili Saarijärvi fired appropriately, waiting and like itching, holding back 0–3.

On a good day, Tuohimaa would have defeated each of Luko’s three goals, but such a good day was now left in storage.

The goal was the second in the league career for Saarijärvi, when the first came against HPK a week ago. It looks very good that the youth world champion (2016) has found his place at the league level.

Saarijärvi was a positive revelation. The compact defender moved well, handled the puck softly, but also won duels near the wings. Good recruitment from Luko.

In the ice rink faced large material differences. The lock is teeming with first-class league players and IFK would pile up deputies. In the end of the fight, the difference was no longer noticed.

IFK’s borrowers Antti Suomela had time to play only three matches when the lower limb injury struck. The big notch was left by the center striker Anton Lundell, for which he rose to the number one chain Miro Väänänen.

Väänänen is a centurion from Joensuu who is not well acquainted even with IFK’s supporters.

There was pressure in the middle of the four Aleksi Laakso, better known as a defender. Yes, Laakso has played in the chain before, but by far the majority of his 430 league matches have been pulled downstairs.

IFK coaching wanted to keep the chain Jere Sallinen–Alex Broadhurst–Emil Bemström together, even if Sallinen could have taken the center spot from any of the three.

IFK congratulated Luko Toni Koivisto 900 league matches. Flowers are promised in Luko’s next home game.

The ice rink had 3,877 spectators and safety clearances at the level required by the government. There were also less than 4,000 people in the Ässät game on Tuesday. The readings are good, but small for IFK. There will be an atmosphere like this when times are tough.