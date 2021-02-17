Hockey HIFK finds a grain of paint in the Kouvola giant trough – Sebastian Dyk hopes for a continuation of his new power trio and contract

HIFK improved their position in a very even league by taking a convincing away win from KooKoo, one of the team’s main opponents.

KooKoo – HIFK 2–4

Helsinki Not a lot of glowing headlines and praiseworthy texts have been written about the IFK era, but points have been insidiously accumulated at a great pace.

On Wednesday, IFK took another big win when it defeated KooKoo, who was fighting for the same places on the away field. The skating team playing in the biggest trough of the series is by no means an easy resistance at home.

“There’s a lot of different play here, there’s a lot more room to skate,” said the IFK striker Sebastian Dyk after the game to HS.

The night before, IFK had been in his home trough Discouraged by SaiPan. In Kouvola, IFK’s game look was much sharper, and KooKoo’s long reel control periods could not break the team’s mental backbone.

“We played much better as reels today. We also worked hard, but especially our game made a lot of sense, ”Dyk estimated.

At the head of the attack rose to a key role Teemu Tallberg, Alex Broadhurstin and the second chain formed by Dyk, which had been assembled for the first time.

“I think we played very well. Teemu knows where to be to score goals, and Alex and I became friends before he came to Helsinki, ”Dyk said of his chain friends.

“I hope we can continue to play together.”

The former of the three was also responsible for the opening goal of the match: in the last seconds of the first superiority, the KooKoo guard Victor Brattström lost the puck after the fight, and Tallberg had an easy job shoveling it from close range to the finish.

In the past the slightly tangled IFK superiority in the matches showed positive signs anyway. The puck moved briskly between the players, and after the losses, the game equipment was often deprived back before being unloaded.

IFK’s normally strong Underpower, on the other hand, suffered a setback for the start of the second installment, when KooKoo proved to be an excellent reinforcement. Christian Thomas released the actual torpedo directly from the feed.

Similar was the goal with which IFK returned to the lead five minutes later. Broadhurst caught everyone off guard with a great opening pass – but unfortunately Dykille was as surprised by the move as anybody else, and managed to miss the extraordinary opportunity.

Foreign duo got to celebrate on Wednesday with points: Broadhurst had a total of three entry points when Dyki ‘s balance was 1 + 1. The finisher of the chain was Tallberg, who hit twice.

For the Broadhurst family playing in Finland for the first time, KooKoo, the opponent of the evening, has already become familiar. His big brother Terry Broadhurst spent the 2016–2017 season in Kouvola, and the brother’s comments played a part in Broadhurst’s decision to accept IFK’s offer.

“We talk a few times a week, and I always ask him things about this league. He prepared me pretty well before I came here, he’s been a lot of help in adjusting, ”Broadhurst said before the game in an interview with C More.

Swedish pier For Dyk, the season in Helsinki is different. In light of the points, the games haven’t gone as well as last season, but Dyk hasn’t been particularly worried.

“I need to be more efficient, and the last matches have gone better with that. As long as you stay hungry and keep working, sooner or later the results will start to come, ”he said.

Dykin, 28, a two-year contract expires this season. A player in love with his own words for Helsinki and IFK would like to continue in the company.

“Everyone is very professional, and I’m really pleased to be able to play such a company and in the series. Of course I would like to stay, but let’s see what IFK wants to do, ”Dyk said.

IFK will visit Kouvola again next Tuesday. Before that, the people of Helsinki will play away matches on Friday in Lahti and on Saturday in Jyväskylä.

In an extremely flat league table, the difference between second and ninth place is unusually small, and only the serial tip Lock has managed to tear the difference away from the others. HIFK was already one point away from TPS, who took second place.