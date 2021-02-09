Hockey HIFK faces the serial jumbo HPK, finally getting his power defender back into the lineup

Central forward Anton Lundell has left the national team.

Helsinki IFK’s chains went new when the team faces serial jumbo HPK at Nordis on Tuesday night.

Anton Lundell is out of the IFK line – up when he has already joined according to the Lions. The national team will play the Swedish EHT tournament in Malmö this week.

Rises to the middle of the number one chain Henrik Borgström, which is on its sides Jesse Saarisen and Jere Sallinen.

Lundell is IFK ‘s top scorer, although he has played less than the majority of the rest of the team. Admittedly, Lundell’s hit accuracy has been missing in recent games. He played points in the previous three matches.

IFK weather Joonas Lyytinen back downstairs against the Club. Lytinen was injured for a long time and last played on January 16 against KalPa.

The return of Lyytinen is a significant issue for the team and brings more decision-making power. Lyytinen has scored ten goals this season and is the best scorer in the league among the defenders who have played more than ten matches, if we compare the number of matches.

Lock Robin Press has made 11 hits but played thirteen more matches than Lyytinen.

IFK: n the quartet comes with an almost completely new face. Winger Niklas Nordgren is a perennial IFK player, but this season has been particularly awkward. Nordgren has only played in one match, on December 18 against SaiPaa for just over 11 minutes.

Other matches of the round: Ilves-TPS and SaiPa-Kärpät. The matches will start at 6.30pm and Cmore and Telia-TV will show the games live.