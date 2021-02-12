Hockey HIFK experienced the harsh vibe of the league’s No. 1 rifle – The captain showed a model when HPK covered Jukurit

Aces Sebastien Wännström loaded the goals into HIFK’s net, with reigning champion HPK cutting his three-match losing streak on Friday.

Hockey league the very paint gun is a surprising name at the moment. Aces expected from a Swede From Sebastian Wännström goals before the start of the season, but hardly anyone could see how effective he is.

On Friday, Wännström scored two more goals for Ace when the team won HIFK in extra time 4–3. Wännström’s 3-3-equalizer was scored without a goalkeeper in 59.11, and he scored in the extra time. Now the man has 22 goals in the pile.

“I really work a lot to develop myself and playing is fun. My shots are in good shape, but I also work on it every day. A good mood is built around those equations, ”Wännström said.

Wännström was not at his best at the whole game on Friday, but he is scoring goals at a brisk pace.

“It feels like my bets are finding their way to the wigs of the net. Of course, it helps when self-confidence is high. Still, hard work is still the most important thing in my playing and training, ”Wännström emphasized.

Dominant champion HPK cut their losing streak in the hockey league on Friday with a 4-1 home win over Jukuri on Friday. HPK only got the fourth full pot of the season, while Jukurit lost to the third game tube.

Before the match, HPK captain Markus Nenonen, who was awarded the limit of 400 league matches, opened the match. HPK’s number one chain Juuso Ikonen (1 + 1), Petri Kontiola (0 + 2) and Valtteri Puustinen (1 + 1) were also in a strong mood.

“We were able to play and defend ice-free. Stable, good match. We were efficient, ”said HPK coach Matti Tiilikainen.

Goalkeeper Eetu Laurikainen, who joined HPK’s crew in January, stretched 28 to the rescue. Laurikainen was already considered before the game about the increase in the family.

“The biggest thing was good goalkeeper play. Laurikainen, the new father was at his best, ”Tiilainen continued.

Jukuri’s Brandon Yip blocked Laurikainen’s playoffs with his first league goal of his career.

“Our falls asleep paid off pretty drastically. There shouldn’t be such people at this level, at least not many, said Jukuri’s coach Marko Kauppinen.

Jukuri’s Packs Aleksandr Jakovenko (30.23) and Mikko Kokkonen (28.03) contracted fierce playing times.