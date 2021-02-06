Hockey HIFK experienced a special setback in the Women’s League: the puck flew really slowly just over the finish line – “It was a pretty funny situation”

HPK surprised HIFK’s reading of 3–2 in the match played at the Helsinki Ice Rink’s practice hall on Saturday in the Women’s League’s upper continuation series. HIFK has now lost three of their last four matches.

For the second time, a recent acquisition of the team appeared in the ranks of HPK Adela Juzkova. The Czech national team defender joined a group from Hämeenlinna from the University of Regina in Canada.

Juzkova immediately succeeded in scoring, but not quite in the way that was expected of a national team player. He delivered the snail’s puck to the finish line, which creeped incomprehensibly to the goalkeeper. Iina Kuuselan through, just over the finish line.

“It was a pretty funny situation. I just shot in a traffic jam and the puck went really, really slowly to the finish line. I thought it wouldn’t last that far, ”Juzkova smiled after the game.

The defender also acted as an architect in HPK’s winning goal when his shots hit the net Kiti Seikkulan guided by.

Female lions experienced goalkeeper Meeri Räisänen scored a great match with HPK’s goal. He suffered a bad racket handling error in the first set, but after that the veteran had his goal as a certainty.

Räisänen reset Emmi Juuselan and Mire Mäkelä passes and kept HPK upright as the home team frantically sought leveling at the end.

HPK’s field players also threw themselves in front of the shots in an admirable way.

“It was quite nerve-racking, but I’m really pleased that we have kept the disc out of position,” Juzkova rejoiced.

“The puck is only eaten or delivered in some way over the blue line. The goal was to see the defense of the goalkeeper, ”the coach praised Mari Saarinen.

One even excess was still seen. HPK Elli Suoranta gave the goal in front of the ground To Emmanuelle Passard on the back of a completely unnecessary transverse racket. There was no penalty for the situation and the French striker had to head to the locker room for a moment.

“Obviously it will be heard if more is heard later,” Saarinen said.

“Yes, they did it among the judges for a long time, and nothing came. We are told to play hard with the goal. We didn’t intervene any more. ”