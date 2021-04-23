Hockey HIFK duna striker Micke-Max Åsten’s job is to tackle, but he says the goal brings many more pleasures

Mule carried a big load when the Helsinki IFK advanced to the semifinals of the hockey league.

Four-way winger Micke-Max Åsten put the playoffs in the playoffs to be renovated against Fly. Usually Åsten has been handsome in tackle or puck blocking stats, but now he alone scored more points than IFK’s number one chain combined.

Åsten knows the nickname “Mule,” and as her name suggests, she played against Fly. The tackles were still part of the job description, the blockages were too, but still points were accumulated. He and the entire quad chain carried the team.

He plays in the middle of Nelonen Miro Väänänen, on one side Åsten and on the other edge Juho Keränen.

“Someone would say it went beyond expectations, but I see this as some kind of reward for being played all season in a bunch. Basically, our role is not to make goals and spokes, but certainly each of the three of us takes spokes into our statistics. No one pits, ”Åsten tells HS.

A point of reference is obtained by looking at the points of Åsten’s career. In the finished regular season, he scored six points in 36 matches. Five pins swung against the fly in three matches.

In total, Åsten, Väänänen and Keränen scored 11 points in the semi-finals.

The referees have also become familiar. The situation of the HIFK-TPS match in March 2017.­

Fiery fighter Åsten, 28, plays his ninth season at IFK and has always looked more like an IFK player during that time than anyone else. He has brought permanence to the company – something familiar from year to year.

He has been hired as a worker, and Åsten has not slipped from those jobs.

“That’s right, and it’s pointless to claim that a block or a good Taklaus would produce the same pleasure as scoring a goal. It’s silly silly stuff. ”

Åsten, if anyone, know what it’s like to cover rock hard shots. He went to cover Aatu Rädy shots in Thursday’s encounter, even though there was less than ten seconds left in play and IFK led 5-2.

In the second encounter, Åsten had time Juhamatti Aaltonen shot into the path when the Flies pressed on.

The start of the season was postponed in the autumn when Åsten covered the shots in the Tampere Cup. The disc hit the ankle and the leg had to be cut to ensure ossification.

“Maybe it could have been left unblocked in the training game.”

Åsten sees that the job description of the players in the quadruple has changed over the years of his game. Tackles alone are no longer enough, you also have to know how to play on the puck.

The stereotypical thinking of a quadruple chain fighting and beating the trio is gone.

“Hardly any coach has ever banned a four-way chain from scoring goals. It is no longer enough to be stuck in a certain role. You have to be able to play some puck. ”

The dirtier side of the job image. Micke-Max Åsten ended up in a little fuss with Flies Charles Bertrand in the spring of 2018.­

Åstenista is spoken of as a breeder of Vuosaari hockey, and he is. The first club was the Vikings there. It was the closest puck club to a family living in Vartiokylä.

“In the summer of 1997, the Vuosaari Viking Disc School started in the old shipyard hall in the harbor area. That’s where it all came from. ”

The first big leap was for Åsten to move from the Vikings to the East Hockey Club in Eastern Helsinki. A year there and the journey continued to IFK.

At IFK Åsten got her nickname, which has begun to live widely.

Åsten says the former playmate Mika Partanen came up with a name. Partanen had it in his head that Åsten would look like the then Detroit striker Johan Franzén. He was called Mule.

“It was at the time I joined the team and I didn’t know anyone. I felt it was a kind of approval. ”

Åsten, who is struggling to struggle, has accumulated freezes, bans and perhaps some excesses.

Refrigerators have been the subject of work in development discussions between Åsten and the coaching staff. Six years ago at IFK and Kiekko-Vantaa, Åsten took a total of more than 140 minutes of ice. In recent seasons, the minutes have dropped to around 20.

“It’s been terribly talked about. A lot, ”says Åsten about the coolers.

“The role has been such that unless the paint comes in terribly, you can’t take a lot of coolers, especially stupid coolers.”

Points and goals came against the flies. Åsten throws a fun stump into the semi-finals and a possible final.

“The first, second and triple chains are so full of blacksmiths that you can expect power from them. Our chain solved this series and the other chains will then take care of the championship. ”

Sounds like fair trade.