Hockey HIFK defender Yohann Auvitu fell in love with his wife at Stad: “It is much more fun to practice in Helsinki than in Paris”

The French pack is back at IFK after a break of almost five years.

French defender Yohann Auvitu left Helsinki IFK in the spring of 2016 for the NHL. In Thursday’s hockey league round, Auvitu, 31, officially returned to a familiar club but to a completely different team when IFK faced Aces.

Of the current IFK players only Micke-Max Åsten played in the team for the 2015-2016 season. Juha Jääskä popped in the lineup by one match and defender Miro Karjalainen twice.

Almost everything had time to change in five years, right down to coaching.

“He’s the only survivor here,” Auvitu said of Åsten, who is starting to be an integral part of the club.

“In the end, the puck is a pretty small community. When we have summers here, we meet on different occasions. I knew more than half of the players before I went to the locker room. ”

Auvitu once came after hockey to Jyväskylä and JYP’s A-youth, from where the road to the League opened. Six seasons in JYP brought in two golds. The first gold, the current wife Ilariia was found in the school world of Jyväskylä and another came in the trough in 2012.

Two seasons at IFK rooted Auvitu’s family of three into Stad. Daughter Liya was born in Helsinki in the spring and winter less than five years ago.

“It’s great to be back on hockey because I haven’t played in ten months. I am even more grateful when playing at home. “

In the NHL Auvitu went through the couple with varying success and elevator movement to the farm and back.

He made his return to Europe through KHL and Sweden. Last season in the western neighborhood went to ruin in part due to injuries. There were only 18 matches.

Auvitu lived with his family in Helsinki for summers and got to know the training world of Salmisaari’s unemployed or NHL players.

In July, August and even mid-September, there were enough players for about four field or effective training sessions.

“One by one, they started getting contracts. From mid-October to early November, we only had 7-8 friends left. It was pretty hard to get exercises in good conditions. I survived it and it made me stronger. Now I want to forget it and play the puck. ”

Helsinki seems to have become a permanent base for the Auvitu family when they live permanently in the capital.

“My wife and I love this city. We fell in love with this when we moved here in 2014. In the summer, it’s easier for me to practice here when there are good hockey players around me. It is much easier to practice here in Helsinki than in Paris as you can probably imagine. ”

Salmisaari summer camps and training groups that continue ever further into the winter are starting to become a concept. It’s definitely hard to watch as one player after another leaves around and the group shrinks.

Did despair start to strike at any point?

“I don’t think desperate would be the right word, but I’m not going to say it was easy because it wasn’t. I have the right people around me who give me strength not to give up. ”

Auvitu continued training in the shrunken group regardless of how many players participated in the training.

“I got the award to come here. My spiritual hardness was rewarded. ”

In Sweden Auvitu managed to play one match without an audience in March and now the same continues in Finland. The halls will remain empty at least for the time being.

“This is not the same sport without fans, but at the same time we are lucky to get to work and play. I feel lucky to be here and to be able to play. ”

In the first in his match almost a year Auvitu played 18.44 minutes and admitted that the feet began to squeak a little. Changing the training rhythm to the pace of the game takes time, but Auvitu remains patient.