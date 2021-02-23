Hockey HIFK defender Johan Motin banned from five matches: “The act is reckless and endangers what is being tackled”

Swedish defender Johan Motin was penalized for a head-to-head tackle in last Friday’s Pelicans match.

Helsinki Defender of IFK Johan Motin has received five matches for a no-tackle tackle. Motin had to serve his penalty already during the one-game suspension.

Motin tackled an opponent’s striker in last Friday’s Pelicans match Miro-Pekka from Saarela in the middle of the blind spot. The hit hit the end of Saarelainen, who was receiving the feed.

“The act is reckless and jeopardizes what is being tackled,” the league’s explanation describes the act.

Mother received a 2 + 10 minute penalty for the match.

With the league’s current guidelines, a five-match ban is a minimum sentence for a head-on and match-worthy tackle. The length of the sentence was affected by the fact that Motin has no previous disciplinary history, and Saarelainen was not injured by the force of the hit.

HIFK, which is second in the series, will play their next match on Tuesday night in Kouvola against KooKoo. Motin will return to the HIFK line-up in the Kärpät home game on Friday, March 5 at the earliest.