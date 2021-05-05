Hockey HIFK clung strongly to the medal in the League: leading Tappara 6-0

HIFK gained a five-minute lead in the opening round and scored two goals during that time.

Helsinki In the opening round, IFK took a strong grip on the hockey men’s League bronze medals. HIFK will lead the bronze match against Tappara at the beginning of the second round 6-0.

HIFK quickly escaped to lead the two goals. Goal scoring began Jesse Saarinen in time 4.37, and in time 5.48 Jere Sallinen managed to skate in peace in front of the goal and raised to 2-0.

In the middle of the batch, HIFK reached a five-minute lead after Tapparan Jiří Smejkal hacked a HIFK defender Tobias Winberg on. The superiority of the people of Helsinki was weak at first, for Tappara Jarkko Malinen, Sami Moilanen and Jukka Peltola reached all the most picky HIFK goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaan with. Tuohimaa settled all the situations.

In the last minute of superiority, HIFK scored two goals. First, the coach of HIFK Jarno Pikkarainen put the four-chain player in the playoffs with superiority on the field. Eero Teräväinen the shot changed direction slightly from what was in front of the goal mask Micke-Max from Åsten and the puck sank past Christian Heljangon. A moment later Henrik Borgström fired the puck past Heljango, and HIFK took the 4-0 lead in 15.44.

“It was said that this is the last common journey here. Let’s beat everyone in the game. We got off to a good start, ”Jere Sallinen said in C More’s field break interview.

“A big cool came with a friend. There were overwhelming successes. ”

After the opening round, the situation was 4–0 for HIFK, and right at the beginning of the second round, the Helsinki team scored two more goals. In 20.32 Jere Sallinen hit HIFK with the fifth goal and in 21.14 Teemu Tallberg shot the puck into Tappara’s net for the sixth time.

The second batch is still in progress. The match started at 18.30.