Hockey HIFK brings together NHL chain of borrowers against Ace, Otto Koivula plays his first match

HIFK will face Aces in a hockey league match.

Helsinki In the hockey league match, IFK will face Pori’s Aces and IFK will present a chain that is entirely NHL loan players.

Big Otto Koivula leads to a third quiz where the edges play Joona Luoto and on the other side a Swede Emil Bemström.

The match is Koivula’s first in IFK. Koivula has played in his league career so far in Ilves, but the last two seasons have gone to North America.

Koivula played 12 games in the New York Islanders last season but was left without power points. Luoto scored better and played 16 matches in the Winnipeg Jets, but the power levels are 0: 0.

The most experienced of the trio is Bemström, who played in Columbus for almost a full season. In 56 matches, the readings were 10 + 10. On top of that, he played five playoffs at the end of the summer as the NHL season continued after a long crown break.

On the edge of the second chain playing Antti Suomela won the League points exchange just over two years ago as a JYP player. Now he is on loan from San Jose and is playing his third match against Ace at IFK

IFK’s second is a chain of central strikers against Ace. Suomela played the League as a centerpiece, Alex Broadhurst lead the chain to the right edge Jere Sallinen is normally the center.

The Stadiums have at least a temporary oversupply of central strikers when Henrik Borgström is still in reserve. Borgström is a mid-range player, but he is still recovering from a leg injury that came from training a few weeks ago.

Recently received an NHL reservation Anton Lundell carries IFK’s number three in which they play Jesse Saarinen and Sebastian Dyk.

The first field of aces leads Peter Tiivola and second just received an NHL reservation Roni Hirvonen.

HIFK and the Aces will meet in the ice rink at 6.30 pm. Telia TV and C More show the match live.