Hockey HIFK bowled an easy victory in Sport, Tappara threw the Flies out of six in a dramatic final round

Helsinki IFK warmed up for an easy win in the final round of the Ice Hockey League regular season. Vaasan Sport, which is preparing for the playoffs, was left under IFK’s reel in the rubbery Nordis ice rink.

The people of Helsinki won 4–0 and will start directly in the semi-finals next Monday. IFK’s future opponent survives the first round of the playoffs.

The biggest theme of the encounter between IFK and Sport was to avoid last-minute injuries. The end result in one direction or the other would not have shaken either.

IFK settled the match at the end of the second round when the captain Jere Sallinen softly shoved his team up 4 to 0 for the lead. After that, there was no need to play for the winner.

“It was a long break and a little meditation before the game as to what to do. The foot moved just fine and it was nice to get to play and I got someone to succeed, ”Sallinen said. He had a coronavirus break for 31 days, but by and large it was not visible.

Ville Leskinen the opening goal was left to win the match, and Sport didn’t even get to test properly Frans Tuohimaa With IFK’s goal.

“We had a good performance, especially after Saturday’s Lahti game,” IFK coach Joonas Tanska said. He still succeeded head coach Jarno Pikkara.

Evening overwhelming interest was in Tampere and the Hakametsä ice rink. Facing the domestic puck giants, Tappara knocked the Flies out of the playoffs with a 4-2 win.

With the victory, the Flies would have secured fourth place in the regular season and a home advantage, but now it is gaining momentum from the pity players.

Tapparan the victory was a tap for the people of Oulu, but a blow to Ilves, who slipped below the neighboring club and lost his place among the six. The lynx was the only team in the round not to play.

At the same time, KalPa knocked down the Aces 6-1 in Pori, and it finally meant Ilves’ goodbye among the six.

The Pelicans had a great chance to place four in the regular season in Mikkeli. It didn’t come at all, but the extra point taken in the winning goal race saved the Lahti players in the sixth straight to the semi-finals.

Without that extra point, the Flies would have gone into the top six, but now it finished seventh. Last year’s regular season win became a big collapse.

The first round of the playoffs will be played on Thursday and Friday. The total number of goals for two matches will decide the runner-up.

Flies and Sport are opposite. In the other pair, Ilves and KooKoo meet.

The semi-finals will start early next week. The first two matches will be played on the home of the better placed on Monday and Tuesday. The third and, if necessary, fourth match will be played on Thursday and Friday on the less well-placed field.

Only in the semi-finals is it certain that TPS will face the Pelicans and Tappara will face KalPan.

Thence 13 months passed on Tuesday and one day when games in empty halls started in the League. Occasionally, the audience was allowed to take in a limited audience, but recently the league community has only hoped and waited for a small opportunity to open up for the public at some point in the playoffs.

The playoffs are carried out in a slightly different formula than in previous spring, when doubles are played in the same city on consecutive days.

Joonas Denmark of IFK aptly crystallized the new pattern.

“My main hope is that Korona won’t get messed up. On the hockey side, it is not known what the physical load will do, but the match series are also shorter. After all, I have been practicing here all year round. ”

Regular season last round: HIFK – Sport 4–0, Lukko – TPS 3–0, Aces – KalPa 1–6, HPK – SaiPa 4–5 js., Jukurit – Pelicans 2–3 years, JYP – KooKoo 1–4, Tappara –Flies 4–2.