Hockey HIFK and other league teams face a unique match rush: “It’s not just January but the whole spring”

Helsinki IFK is in a unique situation in the hockey league. Other places are played, but Stad is just for practice and vacation.

IFK played against SaiPa on December 18, and the next match is scheduled exactly three weeks, or 21 days later. JYP will be received on January 8th.

“It’s not just January but the whole spring. It will be the same rhythm until mid-April, ”IFK’s head coach Jarno Pikkarainen says.

“I just calculated we have 40 matches in 95 days.”

In the league, it was decided before Christmas that each team would play one match at home without an audience. In the 15-team series, IFK was left without away games at the request of other clubs.

The idea was that IFK could be received and more audiences would come into the hall. The wish to have an audience may still not materialize.

Helsinki and in the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area, the total public bans should end on 10 January. The same date is marked for Southwest Finland and Kymenlaakso. These areas come from TPS and KooKoo.

In Savo and Satakunta, restrictions to this extent would end on January 22 and 23, but no date may be met.

Creating a match schedule at the league office Arto I. Järvelä has got to crochet changes to the calendar for this here.

“I think the League will be played for 60 rounds and yes this season will be taken over,” Järvelä says, even though “the vaccine doesn’t have time to save through”.

“ “It’s going to be a bit like the new pre season.”

Jarno Pikkarainen is allowed to lead a training camp for HIFK players when the team is on break.­

At IFK the players and coaching were given as much as five days of Christmas vacation. The team returned to practice on Monday, but only for three days when the New Year holidays set by the Hockey Players Association begin.

Pikkarainen sees advantages and disadvantages in a long break.

“It’s going to be a bit like the new preseason [leirijakso]. On the physical side, you can train with quality and fill the tank by spring. ”

“The downside is that the game rhythm disappears a bit and takes time when you get to a new game rhythm.”

There is a rush in January, but we will only go in February. IFK will have two consecutive weeks in which both teams will play four matches.

“There are hard pipes coming in there,” Pikkarainen says of the games, which go to rhythm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Easily calculated, it means four matches in five days.

“This is not sport the best thing, but as I have learned, money speaks the last word.”

“Hopefully we get to play and the club stays up.”

IFK got a training session in December that should prepare the team for the spring season matches.

Pikkarainen emphasizes that match congestion is suitable if the team’s game is in shape, the players stay healthy and there is enough width. Equally, he adds, the situation is the same for everyone.

Another important thing is injuries.

“It’s not appropriate to play with minor injuries when matches follow one another. Things happen once and for all. ”

From the NHL confirmations received Emil Bemström, Joona Luoto, Otto Koivula and Antti Suomela have left and IFK is allowed to cope on its own.

The adequacy of the material is still being tested. Striker Ville Leskinen still recovers from injury, even returning to the ice during Monday’s exercises.

Leskinen last played in the League last March, and there are no matches in this season this season.

Pikkarainen does not want to rush Leskinen’s return. Rasmus Heljanko and Jesse Saarinen remain on the side for a long time, and Lennart Petrellin the season is over.

Central striker Anton Lundell will play in the World Cup but will lose only one league match this year, even if the Young Lions play in the final.

“We have a five-day quarantine in place. It is tested when you enter the country, then again after 72 hours and for the third time when the quarantine ends, ”Järvelä says.