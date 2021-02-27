Hockey HIFK and Aces once again reached the same result – Ville Leskinen saved the winning streak of the ineffective team

Helsinki IFK won its sixth consecutive match on Saturday. In March, the team faces a cluster of 14 matches.

Aces – HIFK 3-4 (ja)

Helsinki IFK’s winning streak continues into the March side as the team won its sixth consecutive match on Saturday. For the third time this season, IFK and the Aces ended up in a 3-3 situation and extra time after 60 minutes of play.

For the first time on Saturday, the league tried out a program staggered into three different start times, and the IFK match began in the latest compartment at seven in the evening. By half past ten, the final solution was cannon Ville Leskinen, who at the end of overtime dipped the puck at the base of the pole with an irresistible wrist shot from the defender ‘s feet.

“It was quite variable. It could certainly have made the game easier for yourself, but a victory was nicely drilled. ‘Lese’ put the wrist to sing, so it’s nice to end the week with this, ”commented the striker who scored IFK’s second goal Juha Jääskä after the match in an interview with C More.

December due to the match break, all teams have had a match rush. IFK played a total of 12 times during February, and two more matches have been marked for March. Jääskä couldn’t say the reasons for this winning streak in the middle of this match group.

“When it passes, it shouldn’t even be thought of. We have a good gang and everyone wants to solve and be a big part of the winning team. Every individual has raised the level, ”Jääskä commented.

“I think it suits us well that there are a lot of games and that we can thus develop our game.”

On Friday IFK had had a flute turn, while the Aces had had to fight JYP.

IFK’s fresher legs were visible at the beginning of the match, when the people of Pori were ringing under the pressure of IFK’s attacks. IFK took the lead for the first time in just over six minutes.

Management continued throughout the batch, but no longer produced additional hits for guests. Somewhat contrary to the events of the match, the first break was started in a draw, as the superiority of the Aces pushed the puck past the IFK gate with its guards at the last minute. Frans Tuohimaan.

Aces goalkeeper Linus Söderström the workload did not make it easier throughout the match, but the quality of IFK’s companies was not at the level of quantity. Söderström accumulated a total of 41 fights, when brother Tuohimaa survived the match with 21 fights.

The whole lot seemed to go unpaved for a long time, but in the final stages Juha Jääskä first shoveled the superiority hit to IFK, and the Aces evened out before the break.

In the final installment The Aces didn’t want to wait any longer, but decided to score first. The goal immediately after the start of the attacking head was To Sebastian Wännström already the 26th of the season, entitling him to the top spot on the paint exchange with a staggering seven hits. IFK’s leveling goal was the responsibility of one of the top men on the defenders’ goal exchange Joonas Lyytinen.

The match progressed in a 3-3 situation to overtime, where the Aces were given the opportunity to claim a winning hit with superiority – but to no avail.

Wednesday With the lock-in victory, IFK was already less than ten points away from the Rauma team that had been leading the series for months. On Saturday, the difference grew by a point, as Lukko won the Sport in his own match in real time.

SaiPasta is a defender who moved to IFK for the rest of the season David Bernhardt played his first match on his new team on Saturday. The large-sized, but disc-wieldy and calm Swede took responsibility moderately as the seventh defender, but also got on the ice at the end of overtime.

Bernhardt and other IFK players will get to the action next time on Wednesday in the face of Sport battling for the final playoffs. This is IFK’s first visit to the renovated ice rink in Vaasa and, in general, the first meeting of the teams this season.