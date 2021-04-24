Hockey Hermes wins Mestis’ surprise championship – Agile collapsed at home in a special final installment

Kokkola resident Hermes is victorious from the hockey championship of Mestis. Hermes knocked out Ketterä in a varied final game 9–5 on Imatra on Saturday and took the lead 2–1 in the match series.

One of the most bizarre Mestis matches of the season culminated in Hermes in the final round, which the away team won 5-1.

Agile had already acquired a 4-1 lead in the opening round, which Hermes caught up with by the end of the second round.

In the number one chain of the Hermes attack Erik Ahopelto scored 2 + 2 points, and Eetu Paasovaara baited three goals.

Hermes has been the big surprise of the Mestis season. It started in the playoffs from regular season nine and then knocked out TuTo and JoKP.

This season’s regular season three Ketterä is the Mestis champion from two years ago. The final series will be interrupted on Tuesday in Kokkola.