Hockey Henrik Lundqvist, a star painter who underwent heart surgery, told of his recovery and published a touching drawing: “The last few days have been pretty crazy”

The operation on a 38-year-old Swedish guard lasted about five hours.

Hockey League A Swedish goalkeeper who played in the NHL for 15 seasons Henrik Lundqvist said on Friday night his rumors after heart surgery.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist underwent successful open heart surgery. Lundqvist updated their situation to their Twitter account three days after the surgery.

“The surgery went really well and everything was fixed in about five hours. I greatly appreciate the great staff at the entire clinic, ”Lundqvist wrote.

“The last few days have been pretty crazy, but I feel like I’m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction. ”

Lundqvist added her daughter to the Twitter update Julin drawn image.

Lundqvist moved from the New York Rangers to the Washington Capitals for this season, but a veteran guard said he would have to skip the season under Christmas.

At the turn of the year Lundqvist confirmed that he was undergoing aortic flap surgery.

Lundqvist began his NHL career in the fall of 2005. He has won Olympic gold in the Swedish national team in 2006 and World Championships in 2017.

In the 2011-2012 season, Lundqvist was voted the NHL’s best goalkeeper.