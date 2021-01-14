Hockey Henrik Borgström speeded IFK to knock out victory from Ace

With an ace in the black, a visit to the capital to bite the frost.

Helsinki IFK started with a full collision against Pori’s Ace in the Ice Hockey League at Nordenskiöldinkatu Ice Rink and eventually won 7–2.

IFK hit the board in as many as 4-0 in the first set Henrik Borgström assisted by two goals. Borgström finished the hat trick at the start of the second set when he pushed in the middle of the Ace packs and hit the bottom corner: 5-0 for IFK.

In the second round, the Aces came quickly Nicolai Meyerin and Lenni Killinen paints no more than three goals.

Another at the end of the game IFK led 7–2, but the excitement was left at the start of the match when Mikko Kousa got flowers in honor of their 500th league match.

Initial was good from IFK, but also autumn black for the people of Pori. Ace’s number one coach Ari-Pekka Selin took overtime in time 3.45 and the game was not at the stage as it was 1-0 for the home team in Borgström’s first goal.

Selin woke up when the puck fired by Borgström sank too easily Sami Aittokallion between the legs in. Selin woke up to that too, that the Aces hadn’t really even touched the puck properly.

Did not help overtime Ace. More goals started to crack: first Micke-Max Åsten directed great Miro Väänänen 2–0, then it was Borgström’s turn again as the puck hit the finish line.

Three goals were enough for Selin and Aittokallio, who skated for the exchange. Atte Tolvanen took responsibility between the pipes.

Without setbacks, Tolvanenka was not spared either Sebastian Dyk directed such a puck to the finish line that it is wisest for him to look at the deceleration from the situation to find out what happened. Another option is to ask pitcher Anton Lundell what happened in the situation.

Often The encounters between IFK and the Aces are the top entertainment of domestic hockey, but now the people of Pori had froze when they arrived in the capital to be bitten by frost.

If IFK were to be chosen the most handsome of the first four goals, it would certainly be Åsten’s control. Väänänen first won the puck for himself and then turned in front of the goal in a bit of the same way as Teuvo Teräväinen way to do in Carolina. Åsten was only allowed to enjoy directing the smart disc into the bag.

IFK got downstairs Yohann Auvitun, who returned to his old company. The French pack left IFK in 2016 to knock on NHL doors for a couple of seasons. Matches accumulated, but not a major breakthrough. Since then, experience has come from Russia and Sweden.

Auvitu was welcomed to the League when Roni Hirvonen and Lenni Killinen played him out before Killinen reduced to 5-2.