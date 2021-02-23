Hockey Henrik Borgström settled for HIFK in Kouvola – Tour de Bönde brought four away wins: “Fortunately, we have found a way to win the games”

HIFK sidelined its longest winning streak of the season on Tuesday night.

KooKoo – HIFK 2-3 vl.

HIFK gets into the Ice Hockey League’s top match on Wednesday in its longest winning streak of the season. The series of consecutive victories stretched to four on Tuesday, when IFK knocked out KooKoo in the winning goal competition 3–2.

IFK’s hero in Kouvola was the winner of the winning goal Henrik Borgström, who shot the puck to the finish Victor Brattström between the legs with both companies.

“For the first time, I had pretty much locked in what I do in it. The second shot came from the left and had options. You can take it to the knuckle, pull it or take it back to the palm of your hand – look a little at how the miller is positioned and choose the right ones, ”Borgström repeated.

The victory for IFK was already the Fifth in a row in the guest troughs. The team won all their matches in the four-game away tour of the Tour de Bönde.

“We have talked a lot with the gang about not giving two goal leads right away for the first time, as we did in Jyväskylä and here [Kouvolassa] today. Hopefully we can get rid of them, ”Borgström said.

League second-placed IFK rose to victory behind two goals on Tuesday. Kiri started with the superiority of two men when Borgström and Ville Leskinen played a spot on the back pole hit To Jere Sallis.

The 2–2 smoothing was marked Sebastian Dykille, scored by KooKoo defender Alexander Bonsaksen equipment.

Before IFK woke up, KooKoo had escaped into the lead Nikita Alexandrovin and Ahti Oksanen hits. Keeper Frans Tuohimaa were left out of control in both goals.

“The first installment was played just fine, even though we gave the opponent two easy goals. I think that lot was good for us and the third weaker. Luckily, we were able to clear up that downtime and we gave ourselves a chance to win the game, ”Borgström said.

“Fortunately, we have found a way to win games where we ourselves are not at our best. That’s a good sign. ”

IFK will host Rauma Lock on Wednesday, which will lead the League by ten points to IFK. Tuesday night solver Borgström expects a tough level gauge for his team from the match.

“It’s great to get to challenge Lock. I expect the momentum to be at least enough. The lock plays a pretty fresh slap, ”he said.