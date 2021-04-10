Hockey Henri Jokiharju opened Buffalo’s goal account, but the team bowed to Washington

Kaapo Kähkönen, who watched the Minnesota net, scored nine goals.

Hockey In the NHL, the Buffalo Sabers lost to the Washington Capitals in a 3-4 reading. During the game, Sabers’ ranks saw Finnish success when Henri Jokiharju scored the first goal of his team at the end of the opening round.

In the middle of the first set, Washington scored another goal Alexander Ovetshkin. The goal was for the NHL veteran in the 727th league. Ovetshkin is league site according to only four goals away Marcel Dionnesta, who has scored the fifth most goals in NHL history.

The first break was taken by the Washington 2-1 lead. Both teams scored one more goal in the second and third rounds. Rasmus Ristolainen was scoring the second and third goals for Buffalo.

Buffalo ranks debut Arttu Ruotsalainen. The Swede, who played his first NHL match, skated in the pitch for almost 16 minutes.

Minnesota In the encounter between Wild and the St. Louis Blues, he guarded Wild’s goal Kaapo Kähkönen scored nine goals. St. Louis won the game 9-1.

Kähkönen played the whole match and fought 29 times. Watched the Blues cage Jordan Binnington blocked 24 shots.

Minnesota’s only goal came in the first set. The team managed to narrow down to 1-2 readings. However, the opening round ended with the Blues leading 4-1.

St. Louis, who played at home, hit three times in the second set and twice more in the final round.

In the confrontation with New York teams, the New York Rangers defeated the Islanders 4-1. Rangersin Kaapo Kakko made the powers 0 + 1.

No goals were scored in the opening round of the match. The Rangers opened the goalkeepers in the second set after the episode had been played over for six minutes. The second hit came a few minutes later, after which the team remained in the lead until the end of the game.