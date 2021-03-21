Hockey Helsinki’s IFK is still silent about the number of coronavirus infections

The team’s quarantine should end in late March.

Helsinki A member of the IFK hockey league team was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection on Sunday, March 14, and the team was quarantined.

Apparently, more than one team member has coronavirus infections, but the communications manager Petteri Linnavalli is sparse in this regard.

He does not report the number of people infected with the coronavirus, citing health data.

“That’s all I can say about more than one.”

Current according to information, the team will play next time on March 30th.

“No information other than this has come, at least so far,” Linnavalli formulates.

Helsinki’s opponents last weekend, SaiPa and Kookoo, are also in quarantine for the time being. No corona infections have been reported in the size ranks, SaiPa said on Thursday of one case.

The League Board has decided that matches not played due to quarantine in the League regular season will be canceled altogether and the final regular season rankings will be determined on the basis of a point average.