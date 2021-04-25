Hockey Helminen’s TPS fought for the League medal games instead of the Pelicans and will face HIFK in the semi-finals – “The excitement was reflected in the players’ grips”

The hero of TPS was Topias Haapanen, who finished the 2–1 hit, when the people of Turku advanced to the League semi-finals.

Fifth The semi-final of the men’s hockey league, which stretched to a match on Sunday between the Turku Palloseura and the Lahti Pelicans, was decided to win the Turku team by 2–1.

TPS became the hero after finishing a 2-1 hit Topias Haapanenwho directed Ville Lajusen the Pelicans guard happily throws the puck to the goal Patrik Bartosakin behind the back in time 56.36.

TPS took the semi-final series with a match win of 3–2 and will face HIFK in the semi-finals starting on Thursday.

TPS: n head coach Raimo Helmisen according to the home team, despite winning, did not reach its best level in the playoffs.

“The excitement was evident in the players’ grips and we were unable to create goal scores. Smooth games often solve a small mistake, and today luck was on our side, ”Helminen summed up.

He stated that Eemil Estonia struck 1–1-Handicap in the last second of the second round gave the team great confidence and brought the people of Turku into the victory battle.

Pelicansin head coach Tommi Niemelä was proud of the team, although the medal games remained a dream.

“A couple of batches we stayed on the TPS ride, but then the momentum just stopped. As a whole, however, it is a great season from which it is good to strive forward, ”Niemelä said.