Hockey Head coach praises and criticizes Patrik Lain: “He’s that dude”

Columbus pilot John Tortore wants to make Laine a power striker.

Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine has traveled on a small roller coaster in his new company and especially under a new head coach. The latest is the turn of praise, although there are also areas for improvement on the wish list.

Commander of Columbus John Tortorella is a coach who values ​​traditional hockey values ​​such as fighting spirit and hard work, who is not afraid to train star players as well as regulars.

Laine got to experience this match against Carolina Hurricanes on February 8, when Tortorella commanded the dock bench end in the second set. The third installment went there, but Laine seemed to have learned a lesson.

He defended his teammate Jack Roslovicia and fought in a Chicago match. The man’s latest extracts sparkle the praises flowing from Tortorella’s mouth.

“Patty also has a power element in her game, and I’d like to see more of it. Carry the puck, bring it to the finish line, ”Tortorella instructs In an interview with CBJ Radio.

“He can also slow down the game and take others in, but in the previous match he slowed down too much and stood too still with the puck.”

John Tortorella does not hide his views.­

Tortorella says he told Laine just in the morning before the Carolina match that he wanted to see more of a game like a power striker.

“He relies too much on his feeding ability.”

“Everyone talks about his shot, but he also knows how to pass. However, I want him to attack more instead of slowing down and feeding the game. ”

“We’ve scored goals here, but we don’t have that guy (a reliable scorer). He’s that guy. ”

Tortorella says he appreciates Laine for the fight, even though it’s not one of the dock’s duties.

“He wanted to do it for Jack. I think that’s important. ”