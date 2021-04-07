Hockey Head coach praised Patrik Laine’s solution: “That’s the first time”

The wave is left unfinished for the 13th time in a row when Columbus knocked down Tampa Bay.

Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine the downturn continued in Tuesday’s round as the team took an important victory over Tampa Bay Lightning with 4-2 goals.

Laine could not do anything to stop the goal; he’s clearly not happy with his team mates. Boone Jennerin hand in the third installment. Jenner no longer returned to the trough.

Before Tuesday morning, Laine practiced alone with two assistant coaches, trying to find her lost mood.

Extra the exercise pleased the head coach John Tortorella.

“It’s a good sign. That’s the first time he’s alone on the ice. He’s trying to help himself, it’s really important. ‘Patty’ cares and tries to get her game in shape, ”Tortorella praised.

Laine has a total of 9 + 8 powers this season, but the previous 13 matches result in only two assists.